Protests

Yevgeny's silent protest against oil spills was repressed by police

thebarentsobserver.com
 13 days ago

Activist Yevgeny Korsak's single-person protest against the recent oil spill in the Kolva River quickly triggered a reaction from the Arkhangelsk police, Sever.Realii informs. Korsak had found a place near the regional government building in Arkhangelsk and held a placard that read "Kolva, Norilsk, Taymyr, Kamchatka. And this is only...

thebarentsobserver.com
