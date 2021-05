The SEAL Team season 5 premiere is coming later this fall, and it goes without saying now that there’s a lot of stuff to take on. Take, for example, whether or not Jason Hayes can find a little bit of balance within his life. Through the end of this season, David Boreanaz’s character learned more about how to be a leader both on deployment and at home for the members of Bravo. There is more value in his job than he ever thought possible, and this is something we’re more than a little excited to see explored coming up.