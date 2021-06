AvalonBay Communities, Inc. appoints Christopher B. Howard and Nnenna Lynch to its Board of Directors. Dr. Howard, 52, is the President of Robert Morris University (PA). He has prior experience in other leadership positions in higher education as well as experience in the military and private sectors. Dr. Howard is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Oxford University (which he attended as a Rhodes Scholar and from which he earned a doctorate in politics) and the Harvard Business School.