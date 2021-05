Have you ever loved a lipstick or an eyeliner or a moisturizer so much that you felt the need to stock up on it? Don’t worry! You aren’t alone! I’ve totally had moments where I’ve hoarded away some fragrance, skincare, or even a MAC Pigment or two that I loved. I think some of the psychology behind this is the fear it’ll be discontinued but another fear is that the formula will change. I’ve seen this happen time and time again! I’ll fallen in with something, use it to the very last drop, re-purchase again and again but there comes a point when it feels like the formula changed.