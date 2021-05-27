100-Car Hot Wheels Demolition Derby Is the Best Kind of Indoor Fun

Growing up, there has always been one consistent for kids who love cars: Hot Wheels. These little die-cast toys have become more than just playthings: there are thousands of serious collectors across the globe that buy and sell these little machines for the equivalent of a new Audi R8. The ever-popular Hot Wheels Legends Tour is back on the road and after receiving hundreds of submissions for potential models, the company has narrowed it down to ten builds, including a wild Ford Falcon, and a cool-looking Chevy Nova Wagon. These ten finalists will be judged live on the Hot Wheels Facebook page and DUB Facebook page. The winner will go on to compete for a chance to become the next 2021 Hot Wheels Garage of Legends inductee.