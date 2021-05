The College of Business at the University of Nevada, Reno has been welcomed into the CFA Institute University Affiliation Program. The College’s Bachelor of Science in Finance has been acknowledged as incorporating at least 70 percent of the CFA Program Candidate Body of Knowledge (CBOK) and placing emphasis on the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct within the program. This program positions students well to obtain the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®), which has become the most respected and recognized investment credential in the world.