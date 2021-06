Daniel Kaluuya’s first serious gig as an actor was on the British teen drama Skins in 2007. From there, it took over 14 years of consistent excellence for Daniel to make a name for himself as one of Hollywood’s most respected leading men. He’s since been nominated for the BET Awards “Best Actor” honor twice and is in the running to win this year, thanks to his masterful performance as late Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in the historical drama Judas & The Black Messiah. Tune in to this year's BET Awards to see if Daniel will take home his first ever BET Award and keep reading for five times he’s outdone himself on screen.