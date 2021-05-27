Cancel
COVID-19 and Wealth at the Top: More and Wealthier Billionaires After the Crisis in LAC

By Luis Felipe López-Calva
United Nations Development Program
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean. There are many ways in which inequality manifests in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). In some cases it is more subtle; reflected, for instance, in disparities in access to good quality public services or in the amount of savings that households are able to accumulate to carry them through tough times. Indeed, inequality is also reflected in our capacity to navigate through difficult times. Dealing with a shock is expensive and wealthier people tend to cope better. And some people much, much better. According to data from the World Inequality Database in Latin America, before the COVID-19 crisis (2019) the Top 1% of the income distribution captured 27% of all pre-tax national income, while the bottom 50% were left with just 10%. How did the rich fare during such unprecedented crisis?

