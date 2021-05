Today, Governor Cooper directed $51.4 million in new funding to help students access and complete postsecondary education as the state recovers from the pandemic. The Governor will invest $44 million of the funds to help students access college and earn degrees starting this fall; $5 million to support mental health initiatives across state postsecondary institutions; and $2.4 million into equity-focused initiatives for K-12 and postsecondary students and families.