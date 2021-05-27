Cancel
TBT, 1999: 16-year-old Henin nearly beats Davenport at Roland Garros

By Joel Drucker
tennis.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tale of Justine Henin and Roland Garros was as epic as they come, a wire-to-wire journey of passion and loss, effort and triumph. There’d been the childhood moment of significance. The week she turned 10, Henin attended the 1992 Roland Garros women’s singles final with her mother, Francoise. Witnessing a dramatic battle between Monica Seles and Stefanie Graf, the young Justine turned to Francoise and vowed that one day she too would compete at Roland Garros.

