Arizona budget faces Republican opposition as debate delayed

By Associated Press
azpm.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContentious division among Republican lawmakers about a state budget deal negotiated between GOP Gov. Doug Ducey and majority Republican legislative leaders is at the forefront as the Arizona House delayed debate on the plan. Numerous Republican lawmakers have expressed disdain for the deal. Some see too much spending and others...

