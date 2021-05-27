Ed Woodward influential as Man Utd make huge decision over Solskjaer future after Europa League final defeat
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given a new three-year contract at Manchester United despite their defeat in the Europa League final, according to reports. Solskjaer was hoping for a first piece of silverware as United boss on Wednesday. However, they lost the Europa League final to Villarreal after a dramatic penalty shootout that went all the way to the goalkeepers. David De Gea missed his effort, extending United’s wait to get back to lifting trophies.www.teamtalk.com