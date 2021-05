Churros are to carnival atmospheres and amusement parks like cute cat memes are to the internet: everyone wants to love them. And no one — not even Cruella de Vil — is going to argue that Disneyland's new "celebration churros" aren't prime for Instagram (via Instagram). The bright blue sugar coating on the churros is as ferociously eye-catching and at least as photogenic as Disney's cast of impossibly proportioned princesses. (Kudos to the Disneyworld customers who photograph them against the castle. It gives the dessert-snack hybrid a straight-from-rapunzel's-tower kind of quality.)