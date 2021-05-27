Detectives Identify and Arrest Suspect Involved in Convenience Store Robbery

On May 19 at 3 p.m., officers responded to a convenience store in the 2800 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery. The initial investigation revealed a lone suspect entered the business, produced a handgun and announced a robbery. After obtaining money, the suspect fled on foot. During the course of the investigation, and with the assistance of neighboring law enforcement agencies, detectives identified the suspect as Edvon Stephen Coates, 23, of Lexington Park. On May 26, Coates was arrested. He was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He also has two open warrants through different law enforcement agencies. Coates is being held at the Charles County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. Det. Bringley is investigating.