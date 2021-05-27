Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Detectives Identify and Arrest Suspect Involved in Convenience Store Robbery

ccso.us
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 19 at 3 p.m., officers responded to a convenience store in the 2800 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery. The initial investigation revealed a lone suspect entered the business, produced a handgun and announced a robbery. After obtaining money, the suspect fled on foot. During the course of the investigation, and with the assistance of neighboring law enforcement agencies, detectives identified the suspect as Edvon Stephen Coates, 23, of Lexington Park. On May 26, Coates was arrested. He was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He also has two open warrants through different law enforcement agencies. Coates is being held at the Charles County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. Det. Bringley is investigating.

www.ccso.us
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store#Media Relations#Fugitive#Armed Robbery#Felony Assault#The Assault#Ccso#Calea#Excellence#P3intel Mobile#The Android Store#Suspect#Detectives#First Degree Assault#Law Enforcement Agencies#Lexington Park#Det Bringley#Crain Highway#Money#Accreditation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lincoln, ALAnniston Star

Lincoln Police ask for assistance in identifying suspects in Mapco robbery

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department is asking residents for help in identifying suspects in an armed robbery last week. The incident originally happened in the early morning hours of June 1 at the Mapco on Speedway Boulevard in Eastaboga. Investigator Demarco Willis said two individuals entered the store at about 4 a.m. and used a handgun to intimidate the clerk into giving them money from the cash register.
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

LVMPD: Suspect arrested, victim identified in possible kidnapping

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspect and identified the victim in a possible kidnapping. Police said that on June 8 before 12:00 p.m., surveillance footage captured a woman being battered and forced into a vehicle by a presumed boyfriend in the area of Twain and Valley View.
New Castle County, DEnccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST CARJACKING SUSPECT

Yesterday (May 12th, 2021) at approximately 1:38 P.M., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the area of Rambleton Drive in the community of Liberty Knoll Apartments for a report of a carjacking. When the officers arrived, they learned that a female victim had been parked outside her apartment complex when an unknown female approached the vehicle and pointed a weapon at the victim. The suspect then ordered the victim out of the vehicle and drove off with the victim’s car.
Magna, UTkslnewsradio.com

Police arrest suspect involved in Magna BBQ shooting

MAGNA, Utah — Police have arrested a man involved in a shooting at a BBQ in Magna that has left one man dead. On May 28, police responded to calls of gunshots and cars driving out of a Magna neighborhood in a crazy manner. Upon their arrival, they found the...
Columbia, MOkjluradio.com

Columbia officer-involved fatal shooting suspect identified

Columbia Police identify the man who died during an officer-involved shooting. The suspect has been identified as James Sears, III, 38, of Columbia. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon near the Petro Mart on Stadium Boulevard. Police say Sears pulled a gun on two officers. When Sears refused to comply with verbal commands to drop the gun, they shot him. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Ashburn, VALoudoun Times.com

Ashburn convenience store robbery surveillance

Armed robbery of Ashburn convenience store under investigation. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Birmingham, ALNew Haven Register

Police arrest man in double killing at convenience store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting two people outside a convenience store over the weekend was charged with capital murder, authorities said Tuesday. Antonio Shaw, 27, of Birmingham was charged in the killings of Joseph Demetrice Robinson, 25, and Rikki Dunri Christopher Bynum, 27, the Birmingham...
Public Safety955wtvy.com

A Suspect is Arrested After an Attempted Bank Robbery in Enterprise

One person is in custody following a failed bank robbery yesterday in Enterprise. Police were called to the Wells Fargo on Boll Weevil Circle around 5pm for the attempted hold up. Police say Sagen Hope Marie Brousseau handed a teller a note demanding cash, but left a short time later empty handed. She was found and arrested after a brief search.
Delaware Statedsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Convenience Store Robbery- Dover

Dover, DE- Delaware State Police are investigating a convenience store robbery that occurred yesterday afternoon in the Dover area. At approximately 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, an unknown male entered the WAWA convenience store located at 1525 E. Lebanon Road, Dover. Once at the check-out counter, the suspect demanded money from the male cashier. The cashier complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of money before the suspect fled out the front door of the business. No one was injured during the incident, and no surveillance images are available.
Nichols, SCWMBF

Police searching for suspect in Nichols convenience store break-in

NICHOLS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for a suspect after a break-in at a Nichols convenience store. The Nichols Police Department says the incident happened at around 3 a.m. Friday at the Sunny Mart off Highway 76. Officials also said the suspect was seen driving a vehicle possibly stolen...