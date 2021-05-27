newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Seabirds face dire threats from climate change, human activity—especially in Northern Hemisphere

By University of Washington
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany seabirds in the Northern Hemisphere are struggling to breed—and in the Southern Hemisphere, they may not be far behind. These are the conclusions of a study, published May 28 in Science, analyzing more than 50 years of breeding records for 67 seabird species worldwide. The international team of scientists—led...

phys.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Seabird#Human Populations#Climate Scientists#Northern Hemisphere#Overfishing#The Farallon Institute#University Of Washington#South American#Southern Seabirds#Long Lived Seabirds#Fish Eating Seabirds#Ocean Change#Human Activity#Dire#Species#Fish Populations#Ocean Conditions#Healthy Oceans#Marine Mammals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Country
Argentina
Related
EnvironmentPhys.org

$8.1 billion damages from Hurricane Sandy directly linked to human-caused climate change

Research to be published tomorrow in the journal Nature Communications is the first study to quantify the costs of storm damage caused by sea level rise driven specifically by human-induced climate change. Researchers from Stevens Institute of Technology, Climate Central, Rutgers University and other institutions found this self-inflicted damage to be $8.1 billion of Hurricane Sandy's damage and an additional 71,000 people and 36,000 homes exposed to Sandy's flooding.
EnvironmentBBC

Northern Ireland's marine carbon stores help fight climate change

Carbon stored in Northern Ireland's marine and coastal environment can help play an important role in the fight against climate change. That is according to a new report by Ulster Wildlife. It found that salt marshes, sea grass and seabed sediments can store more than 30,000 tonnes of carbon a...
AnimalsGood News Network

Floating ‘WALL-E’ Scarecrow Stops Seabirds from Diving into Fishing Nets

To prevent seabirds from being caught in fishing nets, conservationists have developed an unusual aquatic scarecrow which the GNN staff summarily agreed looked just like Pixar’s WALL-E. Invented as part of a multinational effort to create innovative solutions to prevent seabird bycatch, a pair of googly-eyes mounted on a floating...
AccuWeather

Climate change impacts on the cryosphere

Climate change has had a significant impact on the cryosphere with significant losses of ice over the past several decades. The cryosphere includes portions of the Earth where water is in solid form (ice/snow/permafrost). Ice sheets. The combined rate of loss between the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets has risen...
ScienceScience Daily

Infertility poses major threat to biodiversity during climate change, study warns

A new study by University of Liverpool ecologists warns that heat-induced male infertility will see some species succumb to the effects of climate change earlier than thought. Currently, scientists are trying to predict where species will be lost due to climate change so they can plan effective conservation strategies. However, research on temperature tolerance has generally focused on the temperatures that are lethal to organisms, rather than the temperatures at which organisms can no longer breed.
TrafficEurekAlert

Railway infrastructure susceptible to greater damages from climate change

Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences. Just half a degree Celsius less warming would save economic losses of Chinese railway infrastructure by approximately $0.63 billion per year, according to a new paper published by a collaborative research team based in Beijing Normal University and the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China.
Environmentarxiv.org

The effects of ENSO, climate change and human activities on the water level of Lake Toba, Indonesia: a critical literature review

This research quantitatively and qualitatively analyzes the factors responsible for the water level variations in Lake Toba, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia. According to several studies carried out from 1993 to 2020, changes in the water level were associated with climate variability, climate change, and human activities. Furthermore, these studies stated that reduced rainfall during the rainy season due to the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and the continuous increase in the maximum and average temperatures were some of the effects of climate change in the Lake Toba catchment area. Additionally, human interventions such as industrial activities, population growth, and damage to the surrounding environment of the Lake Toba watershed had significant impacts in terms of decreasing the water level. However, these studies were unable to determine the factor that had the most significant effect, although studies on other lakes worldwide have shown these factors are the main causes of fluctuations or decreases in water levels. A simulation study of Lake Toba's water balance showed the possibility of having a water surplus until the mid-twenty-first century. The input discharge was predicted to be greater than the output; therefore, Lake Toba could be optimized without affecting the future water level. However, the climate projections depicted a different situation, with scenarios predicting the possibility of extreme climate anomalies, demonstrating drier climatic conditions in the future. This review concludes that it is necessary to conduct an in-depth, comprehensive, and systematic study to identify the most dominant factor among the three that is causing the decrease in the Lake Toba water level and to describe the future projected water level.
EnvironmentNBC New York

Singapore Faces Twin Challenges From Climate Change, Says Minister

Singapore faces twin challenges from climate change and is looking to a new coastal protection plan to preserve the island's most at-risk shores, said the country's environment minister, Grace Fu. Much of the country lies just 15 meters above the mean sea level, with about 30% of the country less...
AgriculturePosted by
The Hill

Farmworker health and climate change

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government quickly deemed farmworkers “essential” in order to assure the durability of the nation’s food supply. As infection rates skyrocketed, farmworkers endured exceedingly dangerous working conditions due in large part to inadequate access to personal protective equipment (PPE), crowded housing and transportation to and from worksites. At the same time, farmworkers were denied access to basic public health protections and suffered some of the country’s highest COVID-19 infection and fatality rates. In addition, farmworkers faced barriers to access COVID-19 testing and immunization.
EnvironmentWired

This Evolutionary Gift May Protect Coral From Climate Change

The coral reefs of the world have taken a lot of abuse lately. As the planet heats up, a 2017 study found that record high temperatures led to the death of roughly one-third of the corals in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. Similarly, a 2005 assessment found that after being hit by a heat wave and a series of hurricanes, 90 percent of corals in the US Virgin Islands died. And a 2019 United Nations report predicts that 70 to 90 percent of the corals on Earth will perish if the global temperature rises by 1.5 degrees Celsius, the limit mandated by the Paris Agreement.
EnvironmentMarietta Times

Climate Change and the H-Word

I have a confession to make: I just finished eating a double bacon cheeseburger. I drive a car. I’m writing this on an iPhone. I’ll later edit and submit it to the Times with one of multiple laptops I use. I love air conditioning and hot showers. I’m a night...
EnvironmentInsurance Journal

Canada Faces Mega-Hurricanes if Climate Change Pushes Storms North: Swiss Re Warns

Climate change is making hurricanes bigger and stronger, and it may soon push them farther north. Yet Canada’s homeowners, businesses and insurers underestimate that escalating risk, according to one of the world’s leading reinsurance firms. Overall, the northern nation has proved to be among the world’s most climate-resilient countries, having...
Orlando, FLwmfe.org

In The Face Of Climate Change, Cities Focus On Resilience & Sustainability

As the threat of climate change looms larger, cities are stepping up their efforts to become carbon neutral and bolster resilience and sustainability. So how does the work of local government on green initiatives fit into the state and federal picture? And how is the message of sustainability playing out with the next generation of Floridians?
ScienceScience Now

Hemispheric asymmetry in ocean change and the productivity of ecosystem sentinels

You are currently viewing the abstract. Climate change and other human activities are causing profound effects on marine ecosystem productivity. We show that the breeding success of seabirds is tracking hemispheric differences in ocean warming and human impacts, with the strongest effects on fish-eating, surface-foraging species in the north. Hemispheric asymmetry suggests the need for ocean management at hemispheric scales. For the north, tactical, climate-based recovery plans for forage fish resources are needed to recover seabird breeding productivity. In the south, lower-magnitude change in seabird productivity presents opportunities for strategic management approaches such as large marine protected areas to sustain food webs and maintain predator productivity. Global monitoring of seabird productivity enables the detection of ecosystem change in remote regions and contributes to our understanding of marine climate impacts on ecosystems.
AgricultureScience Daily

Declining biodiversity in wild Amazon fisheries threatens human diet

A new study of dozens of wild fish species commonly consumed in the Peruvian Amazon says that people there could suffer major nutritional shortages if ongoing losses in fish biodiversity continue. Furthermore, the increasing use of aquaculture and other substitutes may not compensate. The research has implications far beyond the Amazon, since the diversity and abundance of wild-harvested foods is declining in rivers and lakes globally, as well as on land. Some 2 billion people globally depend on non-cultivated foods; inland fisheries alone employ some 60 million people, and provide the primary source of protein for some 200 million. The study appears this week in the journal Science Advances.
Environmentarxiv.org

Characteristic signatures of Northern Hemisphere blocking events in a Lagrangian flow network representation of the atmospheric circulation

In the past decades, boreal summers have been characterized by an increasing number of extreme weather events in the Northern Hemisphere extratropics, including persistent heat waves, droughts and heavy rainfall events with significant social, economic and environmental impacts. Many of these events have been associated with the presence of anomalous large-scale atmospheric circulation patterns, in particular persistent blocking situations, i.e., nearly stationary spatial patterns of air pressure. To contribute to a better understanding of the emergence and dynamical properties of such situations, we construct complex networks representing the atmospheric circulation based on Lagrangian trajectory data of passive tracers advected within the atmospheric flow. For these Lagrangian flow networks, we study the spatial patterns of selected node properties prior to, during and after different atmospheric blocking events in Northern Hemisphere summer. We highlight the specific network characteristics associated with the sequence of strong blocking episodes over Europe during summer 2010 as an illustrative example. Our results demonstrate the ability of the node degree, entropy and harmonic closeness centrality based on outgoing links to trace important spatio-temporal characteristics of atmospheric blocking events. In particular, all three measures capture the effective separation of the stationary pressure cell forming the blocking high from the normal westerly flow and the deviation of the main atmospheric currents around it. Our results suggest the utility of further exploiting the Lagrangian flow network approach to atmospheric circulation in future targeted diagnostic and prognostic studies.
EnvironmentScience Daily

Climate change makes West Nile virus outbreaks 'plausible' in UK

Climate change will make outbreaks of West Nile virus more likely in the UK within the next 20-30 years, a new study has found. A new scientific model shows the risk of the mosquito-borne pathogen spreading to the country will increase as temperatures rise. FULL STORY. Climate change will make...