These Are The Most Popular Donut Flavors In America

If someone casually asks who started the fast-food revolution, you might be tempted to answer that the Golden Arches were first; but you’d be wrong. The much less ubiquitous and still-family-owned White Castle actually ushered in the concept long before others got there. The chain, known for its famed square sliders, got its start in 1921, when Edgar Waldo “Billy” Ingram and Walter Anderson opened their first location in Wichita, Kansas. And yes, if you are the math-y sort, you’ll deduce that the company turns 100 years old in 2021. In a fitting tribute to its centennial, White Castle has returned to the Florida market (four locations operated in Miami during the 1960s). The new Orlando location, its largest free-standing store, opened to the cheers and cravings of fans last month in The Village at O-Town West, near the attractions. 11595 Daryl Carter Parkway, Orlando. whitecastle.com.