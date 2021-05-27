The 21 Products We're Buying From Dermstore's Summer Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. With Memorial Day Weekend almost here, the sales are coming in hot, with tons of opportunities to score rock-bottom deals on favorites like mattresses and kitchen essentials. But if you’re in the market for some chic home upgrades, there’s another sale you should be keeping an eye on: Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale. Running through 6/6, Nordstrom’s event is the perfect opportunity to stock up on seriously stylish home essentials at upwards of 50 percent off — aka the lowest prices of the season! Keep reading to check out some of the best deals we’ll be shopping from Nordstrom’s epic Half-Yearly Sale, from stylish decor accessories to the chicest serveware around. And be sure to act fast, because these deals are definitely going to sell out fast.