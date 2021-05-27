Winterbourne View lessons have not been learned 10 years on
When we wrote the serious case review that resulted from Panorama’s Undercover Care: The Abuse Exposed, broadcast on BBC One in May 2011, we had little sense that this obsolescent model of specialist service provision would be so defiantly durable. The broadcast received national news coverage due to the cruelties and distress revealed at a private hospital that was being paid, on average, £3,500 per patient, per week from NHS coffers. Although it had an annual turnover of £3.7m, the Care Quality Commission’s light-touch regulation did not notice that it had strayed far from its mandated purpose of assessment and treatment, or even notice a whistleblower’s three alerts.www.theguardian.com