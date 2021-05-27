Launch party to celebrate Humboldt County-Phoenix flights
From a Redwood Region Economic Development release:. Community to hold a Celebration for Launch Of American Airlines. Service to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. On June 3, 2021, elected officials, community leaders, and Fly Humboldt supporters will come together to celebrate the launch of American Airline’s new service from the California Redwood Coast – Humboldt County Airport (ACV) to the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (PHX).www.times-standard.com