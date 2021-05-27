newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humboldt County, CA

Launch party to celebrate Humboldt County-Phoenix flights

By Marc Valles
Eureka Times-Standard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a Redwood Region Economic Development release:. Community to hold a Celebration for Launch Of American Airlines. Service to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. On June 3, 2021, elected officials, community leaders, and Fly Humboldt supporters will come together to celebrate the launch of American Airline’s new service from the California Redwood Coast – Humboldt County Airport (ACV) to the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (PHX).

www.times-standard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Humboldt County, CA
Government
City
Mckinleyville, CA
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Launch Party#Community Service#Airline Passengers#Humboldt County Phoenix#American Airline#Rredc#Boeing Way#American Airlines Service#Humboldt County Airport#Humboldt Supporters#Arriving Passengers#Air Service#Feature#Community Leaders#Firefighting Vehicle#Phx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Music
Related
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Nordic Aquafarms Launching ‘Pre-Qualification Process for Humboldt County Contractors’ on Tuesday

Nordic Aquafarms is currently working to obtain permits for its land-based aquafarm planned for the Samoa Peninsula. While Nordic has engaged national construction firm Gilbane Building Company as the Construction Manager for this approximately $500,000,000 project, Nordic is also focused on providing opportunities for local contractors to participate in this project.
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California StateNorth Coast Journal

California Staying the Mask Course for Now

California's mask mandate for indoor settings and crowded outdoor events will remain in effect until at least June 15. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services secretary, made the announcement this morning in regard to last week's interim recommendation by the Centers for Disease and Prevention that stated vaccinated individuals no longer needed to wear masks indoors.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

News podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode covers proposed big-money HSU changes, the zoo SkyWalk, the new juvie in Eureka, advice from Guy Fieri, an eviction editorial, and more

A big-money proposal for HSU changes, delayed zoo fun, a big meth bust, a military history-maker, the long-awaited new juvie hall, an upcoming outdoor festival in SoHum, Ferndale-export Guy Fieri has some good advice, more big-time TikTok stars, honoring a SoHum legend, that COVID variant, an editorial related to a dog-related workplace eviction, cannabis updates, crime updates, and more.
Humboldt County, CAkrcrtv.com

Humboldt's Project Trellis seeking non-profit for cannabis branding, marketing, promotion

EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County officials said Thursday they're looking for local non-profits for collective cannabis branding, marketing and promotion. According to Humboldt County, its cannabis industry for many decades has been a significant economic driver locally. As cannabis emerges as a statewide industry the county said it's looking at ways to maintain a competitive advantage to preserve and strengthen the regional brand.
Humboldt County, CAkrcrtv.com

Measure S Commercial Cannabis Cultivation tax refunds available for Humboldt County

EUREKA, Calif. — Due to a recent court ruling , Humboldt county residents can submit an application for a full or partial refund on a now overruled cannabis tax. Placed and passed on the November 2016 ballot, Measure S initiated the Commercial Marijuana Cultivation Tax which taxed those who cultivated cannabis in unincorporated parts of Humboldt county. While in effect there was a tax of $1 per square foot of outdoor cultivation area, $2 per square foot of mixed-light cultivation area and $3 per square foot of indoor cultivation areas.
Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

Eureka council may raise coastal zone height limit

Editor’s note: The following is a list of the board, commission and council meetings that are scheduled in the coming week around Humboldt County. When: First and third Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. Where: The meeting will be available via Access Humboldt channel 10 and the city’s YouTube...
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Entrepreneurs Unveil Plans to Convert Former Sierra Pacific Mill Into a Cannabis Compound With Eight Acres of Cultivation

On Monday morning, three executives from an Orange County-based company called Victorum Corporation offered a tour of a former Sierra Pacific Industries lumber mill property, a triangular, 70-acre industrial parcel nestled between the Ma-le’l Dunes and the Mad River Slough. Since the mill shut down five years ago, its rusting...
Bayside, CAmadriverunion.com

Bayside Corners: Bayside Community Hall losing local control to National Grange – appeal planned

On March 3, 2021, the Board of Directors for Bayside Community Hall (of which I am currently president) received terrible news. Humboldt County Superior Court Judge Kelly Neel tentatively granted a Motion of Summary Judgment for the California State Grange against the Hall, in a lawsuit that had been filed in April 2020, in a dispute whose roots go back many years.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Humboldt Arts Council: ‘Re-Emergent, an Artist Grant & Exhibition Opportunity’

This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. The Humboldt Arts Council, through the generous support of an anonymous donor, invites Humboldt County Visual Artists to apply for support in the creation of new work as we begin the process of re-emerging into society following a year of living with the COVID-19 pandemic. Artists must be Humboldt County residents and currently residing in Humboldt County.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Plein air workshop set with John Hewitt

Humboldt County painters are invited to attend a plein air workshop with nationality recognized artist John Hewitt from July 8 to 10. Weather permitting, participants will paint in three locations: the Humboldt National Wildlife Refuge on July 8, Trinidad State Beach on July 9 and the North Jetty on the Samoa Peninsula on July 10.
Humboldt County, CAkiem-tv.com

Humboldt County looking for a cannabis brand

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Ca. (KIEM) – Humboldt county is looking for help to come up with a branding strategy for locally-grown cannabis. The County is looking for a qualified non-profit group to come up with a marketing campaign that focuses on the area’s cannabis industry, including cannabis-related products and services. The...
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Humboldt Health Officials Encourage Local Youth 12 To 15 To Get Pfizer Poke, Confirm Over 40 Cases Locally of B.1.1.7 UK Variant Of Concern In Humboldt, Aims For June 15th Reopening, and More

The Humboldt County Joint Information Center hosted a virtual news conference to provide an update on the county’s COVID-19 response, including vaccination efforts, and answer questions from local media. Panelists included Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hoffman, Social Services Deputy Branch Director Kelly Hampton, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Operations Chief Sofia Pereira and Vaccine Task Force Member and Family Nurse Practitioner Lindsey Mendez.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Humboldt County reports third death this week, 26 new COVID cases

Compiled from Humboldt County Joint Information Center releases:. A Humboldt County resident has died with COVID-19, and 26 new cases of the virus were reported today. A total of 4,072 county residents have tested positive. The community member who died was in their 50s, marking the third death this week...
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Ken "Rotch" Rothschiller: 1947-2021

Throughout his life, the artistic sensibility of Ken “Rotch” Rothschiller manifested in many forms, Rotch was best known, and beloved, for being Humboldt County‘s first surfboard manufacturer, shaping and glassing beautiful, functional surfboards that were invariably works of art. A longtime resident of Manila, Rotch was born in Klamath Falls,...