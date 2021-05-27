Launch party to celebrate Humboldt County-Phoenix flights

EUREKA, Calif. — Due to a recent court ruling , Humboldt county residents can submit an application for a full or partial refund on a now overruled cannabis tax. Placed and passed on the November 2016 ballot, Measure S initiated the Commercial Marijuana Cultivation Tax which taxed those who cultivated cannabis in unincorporated parts of Humboldt county. While in effect there was a tax of $1 per square foot of outdoor cultivation area, $2 per square foot of mixed-light cultivation area and $3 per square foot of indoor cultivation areas.