Weather in Sicily: Climate, Seasons, and Average Monthly Temperature

Sicily, the largest island in the Mediterranean and one of Italy's 20 provinces, has a varied geography ranging from arid and dry coastal areas to a rich and fertile interior. It has a Mediterranean climate, meaning winters are mild and often wet, and summers are hot and dry. Inland areas of Sicily experience weather and temperatures that are more typically four-season, with colder winters and more noticeable transition periods of spring and fall. At nearly 11,000 feet above sea level, Mount Etna sees snow cover most winters.