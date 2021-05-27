Cancel
Weather in Sicily: Climate, Seasons, and Average Monthly Temperature

Cover picture for the articleSicily, the largest island in the Mediterranean and one of Italy's 20 provinces, has a varied geography ranging from arid and dry coastal areas to a rich and fertile interior. It has a Mediterranean climate, meaning winters are mild and often wet, and summers are hot and dry. Inland areas of Sicily experience weather and temperatures that are more typically four-season, with colder winters and more noticeable transition periods of spring and fall. At nearly 11,000 feet above sea level, Mount Etna sees snow cover most winters.

