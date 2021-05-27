newsbreak-logo
Politics

Superintendent Elsie Arntzen congratulates 2021 class of highs school seniors in graduation message

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
montanarightnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA, Mont. - Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen shared the 2021 graduation message, congratulating Montana’s 2021 class of high school seniors. “You are Montana’s future – we need you, and we are all collectively looking forward to the great things you will achieve,” Superintendent Arntzen said in her message. “Never forget how special Montana is, how it has helped shape you, and how you can help shape our great state for those coming after you.”

