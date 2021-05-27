Superintendent Elsie Arntzen congratulates 2021 class of highs school seniors in graduation message

Congratulations to Kingwood Park High School's Class of 2021 Top Ten. Kingwood.com would like to congratulate the Kingwood Park High School's class of 2021 top ten students for all of their hard work and all they have accomplished. We wish them much success as they venture out into the next chapter of their lives. We would also like to thank and recognize the parents and teachers of these students for all of the support and guidance they have given to help these young people grow into successful adults.