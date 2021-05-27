5 of Boots’ bestselling pro-ageing skincare products

With the thought of summer vacations and sunny days being just around the corner, keeping your skin protected isn’t always top of mind. While most know the importance of sunscreen and the dangers of excessive tanning, there are many myths about sun exposure that could cause further damage to your skin and increase your risk of skin cancer. Harbin Clinic Dermatologists encourage everyone to prioritize protecting their skin from sun damage this summer. To help get your skin summer-ready, here are some common misconceptions about sun protection and skin damage.