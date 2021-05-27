Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Seabirds sound alarm: Breeding success corresponds to hemispheric rates of ocean warming

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is heightened public awareness that the world's oceans are under duress, with over-fishing and plastic pollution as some of the more tangible problems. Now, seabirds are calling attention to another problem and have delivered a warning message. Serving as translators of the birds' message, an international team of 40...

www.eurekalert.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Marine Science#Climate Scientists#Climate Change#Marine Habitats#Data Scientists#The Farallon Institute#Marine Protected Areas#Chapman University#Ocean Warming#Fish Eating Seabirds#Seabird Breeding Success#Alters Ocean Habitats#Seabird Breeding Sites#Ocean Currents#Fish Populations#Healthy Oceans#Marine Mammals#Healthy Marine Ecosystems#Global Ecological Trends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Global Warming
Related
Advocacyfarmweek.com

World’s lakes ‘losing oxygen rapidly due to global warming’

Freshwater lakes around the world are losing oxygen rapidly as a result of global warming, with potentially disastrous consequences for wildlife, researchers have warned. A study, published in the journal Nature, suggests oxygen levels in lakes have declined 5.5% at the surface and 18.6% in deep waters over the last four decades – up to nine times faster than in oceans.
WildlifeThe Independent

Climate change and overfishing is threatening the future of seabirds

Climate change is threatening the reproductive rates of seabirds in the northern hemisphere, scientists have warned — and those in the south may not be far behind. In a study that analysed more than 50 years of breeding records for 67 seabird species worldwide, scientists at the Farallon Institute in California conclude that “frequent and more extreme events such as heat waves” has made it difficult for seabirds to breed. Birds out in the ocean are equally vulnerable.
Wildlifenationalgeographic.com

How we can help coral and seabirds survive a warming world

Reducing CO2 emissions is crucial, but there are hands-on ways to protect animals from inevitable warming. Global warming is not just increasing average temperatures on land, it’s heating up the oceans as well. As marine heat waves become more common, they are disrupting longstanding relationships between species that have come to depend on each other.
Wildlifeearth.com

Declining reproductive success in seabirds is a red flag for ocean health

To investigate reproductive success in seabirds, researchers have analyzed more than 50 years of breeding records for 67 species worldwide. The study shows that many seabirds in the Northern Hemisphere are struggling to breed, and the conditions in the Southern Hemisphere are beginning to follow suit. The experts report that...
Environmentnewslanded.com

Global warming could release more toxic mercury into our oceans

A new study published in Nature Geoscience shows higher concentrations of toxic mercury in the rivers and Fjords connected to the Greenland ice sheet. Greenland is one of the major exporters of cold-water shrimp, cod, and halibut. Glacial meltwater with higher mercury concentrations in the Southwest region could impact the fishing industry, as the mercury can find its way into the aquatic food web.
ScienceKTVZ

International study finds unprecedented amounts of mercury in Pacific Ocean

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — An international team of scientists have discovered unprecedented amounts of highly toxic mercury in Pacific Ocean trenches that exceed any prior record, and are higher than many areas that are directly contaminated by industrial waste. The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports on Wednesday,...
WildlifeScientific American

Struggling Seabirds Are Red Flag for Ocean Health

Seabirds are “sentinels” of ocean health. If marine ecosystems are suffering, the birds will be among the first to show it. Now a major study finds that seabirds in the Northern Hemisphere are already struggling. And without extra precautions, those in the Southern Hemisphere might be next. The findings point...
Wildlifemaritime-executive.com

What Seabird Populations Tell Us About the Health of the Ocean

Just as caged canaries once warned coal miners of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, free-flying seabirds are now warning humanity about the deteriorating health of our oceans. Seabirds journey vast distances across Earth’s seascapes to find food and to breed. This exposes them to changes in ocean conditions, climate...
WildlifeEurekAlert

Seabirds' success reveals asymmetry in ocean health

In a study that uniquely evaluates marine ecosystem responses to a changing climate by hemisphere, researchers report that the fish-eating, surface-foraging bird species of the Northern Hemisphere suffered greater breeding productivity stresses over the last half-century than their Southern Hemisphere counterparts. The findings suggest the need for ocean management at hemispheric scales and underscore the importance of long-term seabird monitoring programs - some of which are already under threat - by illustrating the critical role that seabirds play as sentinels of global marine change. To date, global understanding of ocean change has not explicitly considered differences, or asymmetries, in the responses of marine ecosystems in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres to human and climate impacts. Much of what is known is derived from observations of taxon-specific responses from disparate species, limiting the ability to evaluate and compare large-scale marine ecosystems. To address this issue of scale, William Sydeman and colleagues compiled breeding productivity records for 66 seabird species across the globe and between 1964-2018. They revealed varying patterns between Northern and Southern Hemisphere species. According to Sydeman et al., overall, Northern Hemisphere seabirds - particularly piscivorous species - show greater signs of stress and reduced breeding success over time, while southern species show less impact on reproductive success. The authors attribute these patterns to lower fish resources in the north, suggesting that fish populations have been more greatly impacted by human and climate effects in the Northern Hemisphere than in the Southern. Sydeman et al. note that these patterns indicate the need for different ocean management approaches between the hemispheres, with active recovery needed in northern waters and enhanced protection in the south. "The signals provided by seabird breeding productivity could easily be used to assess global change in marine ecosystems on an annual time frame with relatively simple coordination and data sharing of governmental monitoring programs," they write.
ScienceScience Now

Hemispheric asymmetry in ocean change and the productivity of ecosystem sentinels

You are currently viewing the abstract. Climate change and other human activities are causing profound effects on marine ecosystem productivity. We show that the breeding success of seabirds is tracking hemispheric differences in ocean warming and human impacts, with the strongest effects on fish-eating, surface-foraging species in the north. Hemispheric asymmetry suggests the need for ocean management at hemispheric scales. For the north, tactical, climate-based recovery plans for forage fish resources are needed to recover seabird breeding productivity. In the south, lower-magnitude change in seabird productivity presents opportunities for strategic management approaches such as large marine protected areas to sustain food webs and maintain predator productivity. Global monitoring of seabird productivity enables the detection of ecosystem change in remote regions and contributes to our understanding of marine climate impacts on ecosystems.
EnvironmentThe Weather Channel

Plastic Pollution Holds Potential to Increase Temperatures of Beaches by Nearly 3°C: Study

Over the past few decades, the world has been witnessing an exponential rise in plastic pollution, which acts as a major disrupter to the integrity of ecosystems around the globe. The source of this pollution is enumerable—from water bottles to microbeads to straws—and pose threat to several marine animals, clogs rivers, threatens wildlife, leaches out chemicals, and affects human wellbeing too.
WildlifePosted by
Amomama

Scientists Enlist the Support of Antarctic Seals to Study Melting Glaciers

In the ongoing battle to save the world from the consequences of climate change, scientists have partnered up with Antarctica's seals to learn more about the melting glaciers. Climate change is an ongoing crisis that has affected the world in various ways, especially in terms of the loss of Antarctica's ice-covered landmass. However, scientists have developed a unique way to study this problem.
Earth Sciencenewsnetnebraska.org

The greenhouse effect warmed the primitive atmosphere but not the oceans

The explanation of the “weak sun paradox” is another paradox that explains itUniversity of Cologne Study of Earth’s early climate. According to the latter SearchDespite the coldness of the sun in the pastAnd the High levels of carbon dioxide could have warmed the Earth’s early atmosphere without having the same effect on the oceans.Instead, keep it relatively cool.
SciencePhys.org

A fiery past sheds new light on the future of global climate change

Centuries-old smoke particles preserved in the ice reveal a fiery past in the Southern Hemisphere and shed new light on the future impacts of global climate change, according to new research published in Science Advances. "Up till now, the magnitude of past fire activity, and thus the amount of smoke...
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Researchers connect climate features to the variability of global tropical storm days from 1965 to 2019

Nearly two billion people live in a region where tropical cyclones (TC) are an annual threat. TCs are deadly and can cause billions of dollars in economic losses worldwide. During peak season in the Northern Hemisphere, typically July through October, about two TCs develop or are ongoing every day. However, this and overall TC frequency vary substantially year-to-year.
Animalswildlife.org

Climate change affects seabirds’ ability to breed

Climate change and human activities are affecting the ability of seabirds in the Northern Hemisphere to breed, researchers found, and seabirds in the Southern Hemisphere may one day face similar challenges. An international team of scientists looked at the reproductive success of 67 species of seabirds — including albatrosses, puffins,...