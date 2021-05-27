newsbreak-logo
Committee for a Better Atlanta to kick off candidate forum season June 8

By John Ruch
 3 days ago

The Committee for a Better Atlanta on June 8 will hold one of the first candidate forums in the races for the mayor’s office and City Council positions. In the virtual-only forums, CBA aims to run through a bevy of candidates in twin two-hour sessions. Candidates for City Council Districts 1 through 12 will appear 9 to 11 a.m. at a live steam here. Candidates for mayor, City Council president and the three at-large council seats will follow at 1 to 3 p.m. at a live stream here.

