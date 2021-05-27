‘Carve Snowboarding’ Is A Must-Play On Oculus Quest

For many people when they think of VR and music based games they think of Beat Sabre and it still stands as a popular choice. But in a field that is growing it can be hard to distinguish yourself from the crowd. Some have taken the fitness approach and focused on tracking (estimates of) calories burnt, others have focused on multiplayer. Synth Riders leans hard into the whole fact that you are moving to music and (certainly to me) feels far more like it is getting you to dance to the songs rather than just smash bricks in time to the music.