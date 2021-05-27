‘Carve Snowboarding’ Is A Must-Play On Oculus Quest
The creator of 1080 Snowboarding returns with a brand new game built from the ground up for VR headsets. Available now on Oculus Quest, Carve Snowboarding is easily one of the most interesting action sports games currently accessible on VR headsets. From the one-of-a-kind snowboarding gameplay to the plethora of content to unlock, Chuhai Labs totally nailed what it feels like to hit the slopes and shred some gnar. Developed in collaboration with Giles Goddard, the same mind behind the Nintendo 64 classic 1080° Snowboarding, Carve Snowboarding is a snowboarder’s dream VR game, offering riders a mountain’s worth of content to explore and collectibles to discover.vrscout.com