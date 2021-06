CLEVELAND, OHIO - The Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, managed by ASM Global, announces the selection of Mills James as its audiovisual production partner. "As one of the country's largest production companies, Mills James has built a reputation for high-impact events and outstanding customer service, two critical strengths for the convention center going forward," said Assistant General Manager Mike Campo. "We're back in growth mode — HCCC and Cleveland in general — and we're excited to partner with Mills James to take client events to the next level."