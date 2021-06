Earlier this month, the Treasure Valley Community College tennis team came up against Bellevue. The women’s team managed to completely sweep Bellevue; they won all nine matches, holding Bellevue to zero. The two women’s doubles team managed to completely shut out the Bellevue doubles team, 8-0 in both matches. Leading into all six of the singles to defeating their opponents or receiving a forfeit. The men’s team managed to defeat all of their opponents, except one. Bellevue was able to grab one match in a close competition. The remainder of the Chukars’ athletes were able to defeat their opponents, leading them to a final score of 8-1.