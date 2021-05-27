Capital One Shopping helps you save money and time online

Let’s talk sleep. You know by now having a good night’s rest is absolutely vital for basically everything in your life—from your immune system to your metabolism—but the one item you may still skimp on? Your mattress. And that’s a shame, considering there are so many incredible ones to choose from these days. In fact, it’s the rise of all of those boxed mattresses (otherwise known as beds in a box) that can make it hard to know where to start. How do you shop for a mattress online—and actually commit to shelling out hundreds of dollars—when you haven’t laid down on it first? And what are you actually getting when you order one?