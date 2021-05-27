Cancel
Peter Schiff Gold Videocast: The Lull Before the Storm

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last several months, gold and silver have faced strong tailwinds due to market expectations that the Fed would tighten monetary policy sooner rather than later to fight price inflation. But after April’s hotter than expected CPI, that sentiment seems to have shifted and the markets are acting the way you would expect in an inflationary environment. Gold and silver have rallied and the dollar has shown weakness. In fact, gold pushed above the $1,900 an ounce level.

Peter Schiff
CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

(Corrects sterling milestone to three-year high, not three-month high) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - The dollar languished near multi-month lows versus major peers on Tuesday, as traders pondered the prospects for early policy normalisation by the Federal Reserve ahead of a key jobs report at the end of the week. The British pound rallied to a three-year peak at $1.425, while Canada's loonie hovered near a six-year top, amid market expectations for policy tightening in those countries. Australia's dollar rose for a second day to as high as $0.77605, ahead of a central bank announcement at 0430 GMT, although economists predict no change to monetary policy. The offshore Chinese yuan edged back toward Monday's three-year high of 6.3526 per dollar, last trading at 6.3640, paring a retreat spurred by the monetary authority's tightening of banks' FX requirements to stem the currency's rise. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six peers, was back below 90 from as high as 90.447 on Friday, when a measure of U.S. inflation closely watched by the Fed posted its biggest annual rise since 1992. The gauge sank 0.3% on Monday, in a market thinned by U.S. and British holidays. Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have said repeatedly they expect price pressures to be transitory and monetary stimulus to stay in place for some time, but investors are wary that a strong pandemic recovery could force the Fed's hand. Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday, while nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday will be even more closely scrutinized than usual after the much-weaker-than-expected reading a month ago. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro gained 0.1% to $1.22325 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The dollar fell for a second day against the yen, weakening 0.2% to 109.375. The pair had climbed as high as 110.20 on Friday, following the inflation data. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 139 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2233 $1.2225 +0.07% +0.13% +1.2236 +1.2224 Dollar/Yen 109.3450 109.4600 -0.02% +5.95% +109.5520 +109.4400 Euro/Yen.
Peter Schiff: Traders Starting to Realize High Inflation is Bullish for Gold

For months, the markets have responded to inflationary pressures by piling into dollars and selling gold. They’ve taken this counterintuitive approach because they believe the Fed will tighten monetary policy to fight inflation sooner rather than later. But we’re starting to see a shift in sentiment. As Peter Schiff explains in a recent podcast, traders seem to be realizing that inflation might be here to stay, and that is bullish for gold and bearish for the dollar.
Gold Technical Analysis: Historic High at $2000

The continued weakness of the US dollar has caused strong and sharp gains for the price of gold, which recently resulted in a break through the psychological resistance level of $1900. The rebound gains reached the $1913 resistance level, its highest in more than four months. The profit-taking at the end of last week’s trading pulled the gold price to the support level of $1883, and investors took advantage of that to think about buying gold again. The price then rose to the level of $1904 at the beginning of this week’s trading.
Gold breaks above $1900, before breaking back below $1900 after NYC close

Yesterday gold futures closed at $1899.90 after trading to an intraday high above $1901. As trading resumed in Australia, it seemed that gold prices were trying to form a base above that elusive key psychological level. The high in trading last night took gold futures basis the most active June 2021 contract to $1913.30. However, those gains would be short-lived as the market moved back below $1900 as it traded in New York.
Dollar is Going to Collapse – Peter Schiff

Money manager and economist Peter Schiff says all the debt and money printing by the Fed will, ultimately, get down to one thing and that is the U.S. dollar. The Fed has been getting away with this turbocharged money creation policy since the last financial meltdown in 2008. In 2021, the consequences of “money for nothing” are finally kicking in. Schiff explains, “The inflation crisis and the dollar crisis . . . are a much bigger economic event that will have a much greater impact than the 2008 financial crisis. I have been warning about the consequences of all this money printing for years and years. Now, finally, you are really starting to see that. The government has been able to bury the amount of inflation they have been creating because of the CPI (Consumer Price Index). The CPI doesn’t really capture the degree that prices are going up. So, it creates a false sense of confidence that we haven’t had inflation, but now prices are rising so rapidly that even the government’s doctored CPI number can’t hide it. . . . We are getting these huge price increases across the board.”
Peter Schiff: Gold Cracks $1,900 as Inflation Tax Destroys Purchasing Power

Gold pushed above $1,900 an ounce near the end of the trading day Tuesday (May 25) and closed just below that level. Silver also had a strong day, up about 22 cents, closing just below $28 an ounce. Meanwhile, the dollar index headed in the opposite direction, closing an 89.66. That’s the lowest level for the dollar index since early January. Peter Schiff talked about the rally in gold and how the inflation tax is destroying American’s purchasing power on a recent podcast.
Peter Schiff Gloats Over Bitcoin Sharp Decline, Praises Recent Gold Rise

CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and a prominent Bitcoin opponent, Peter Schiff, has taken to Twitter to gloat over the recent Bitcoin plunge and reminding the community that his iconic asset – gold – has been up and reached a 20-week high. Bitcoin dumps despite “non-stop media pumping” BTC. The...
Peter Schiff: Bitcoin Proves It Is Not a Safe Haven Asset

Peter Schiff: Bitcoin Proves It Is Not a Safe Haven Asset. Bitcoin proves it is not a safe haven asset. BTC lives and dies because of Elon Musk’s tweets. Bitcoin is the white whale, and Michael Saylor is Captain Ahab. CEO and chief global strategist of Euro Pacific Capital Inc.,...
PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar edges up before latest Fed minutes

* Silver falls as much as 3.1% U.S. Fed minutes due for release at 1800 GMT. * Dollar gains after 3-day slide (Updates prices) May 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar ticked higher, with investors waiting for the latest round of Federal Reserve policy meeting minutes to gauge its stance on interest rates in the wake of rising inflation concerns.
Peter Schiff: The Surplus of Printed Dollars Is Driving Price Inflation

The Consumer Price Index came in much hotter than expected last week. The mainstream chalks rising prices to supply chain and production issues caused by the pandemic. But in a recent interview on NTD New, Peter Schiff says there’s more to it than that. Prices are rising because a surplus of printed dollars is bidding up prices.
Amidst Bitcoin’s Downward Rally, Peter Schiff Criticizes the Market

The world’s most famous cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has come under pressure after a series of tweets by the SpaceX founder Elon Musk criticized the token and described it as a “highly centralized digital asset.”. The impact of the tweets was seen in the market as the BTC plunged more than ten...
Peter Schiff: Clueless Investors and Economists Shocked By Ballooning CPI

The consumer price index (CPI) came in much hotter than expected. The consensus was for a 0.2% month-to-month increase in price inflation. The actual number was 0.8%. It was the biggest monthly gain in CPI since 1981. Annualized, CPI measured 4.2% – more than double the mythical Federal Reserve target of 2%.
Peter Schiff Predicts That Ethereum May Flip Bitcoin

Gold bug Peter Schiff is predicting that the market cap of Ethereum may surpass that of Bitcoin in his recent tweet. Rather than Bitcoin flipping gold it may be Ether that flips Bitcoin. The ETH/BTC pair has rallied roughly 191 percent since the start of the year. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s market...
Peter Schiff: You Don’t Need Jobs If You’re Spending Printed Money

Everybody expected the jobs report last Friday to show a big increase in employment. It didn’t happen. Instead of the 978,000 new jobs created in April that economists expected, nonfarm payroll increased by just 266,000. On top of that, the Labor Department revised the March number down from 916,000 to 770,000. The unemployment rate ticked up to 6.1%.
Peter Schiff: The Fed Can’t Tell the Truth About Inflation

Inflation is the word of the day. We’ve been talking about inflation for months, but now the mainstream is starting to pay attention to rising prices. In corporate board rooms, board members are talking about passing along their increased costs to their customers. Consumers are trying to tighten budgets. But the Federal Reserve keeps telling us there isn’t a problem. Inflation – so we’re told – is transitory. In his podcast, Peter Schiff said the central bankers at the Fed have to tell us that because they can’t be honest about inflation.