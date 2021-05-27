Cancel
Clemson, SC

Track & Field Adds Three to 2021 Recruiting Class

 11 days ago

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson track and field program has added three student-athletes to its 2021 recruiting class, Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Mark Elliott announced on Thursday. The Tigers' 2021 recruiting class now consists of seven members, as the program announced the signing of four student-athletes back on Dec. 14, 2020. Two members of the signing class, Antoinette van der Merwe and Areya Campbell, are already a part of the program after joining the team in January.

