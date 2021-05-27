Everyone’s a Suspect in the Latest Werewolves Within

"Who knows who… or when… it's gonna kill next!" IFC Films has debuted the full-length official trailer for the film Werewolves Within, a clever new horror comedy from filmmaker Josh Ruben (Scare Me) that's opening this summer. This is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival first, hence these new trailers dropping just before the debut. Described as a "Whodunnit with Teeth", it's an adaptation of the video game where werewolves attack a small town. When a killer terrorizes the snowed-in residents of the town Beaverfield, it falls to the forest ranger to find out who - or what - lurks among them. Ruben explains that "nothing scares me more than people…" (Seriously!) And this is "an homage to my love for Hot Fuzz, the Coen Brothers, and Arachnophobia, it's also about the monster in all of us." Starring Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Harvey Guillen, Michael Chernus, Sarah Burns, George Basil. Looks like some good ol' people-are-the-worst fun to make us all laugh like werewolves this summer.