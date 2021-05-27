newsbreak-logo
Everyone’s a Suspect in the Latest Werewolves Within

By Molly Templeton
Tor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween this trailer and the first teaser, Werewolves Within has one gag, and it’s very good at it: People in remote small towns can get strange. So strange, in fact, that just about any one of them could be the murderous werewolf wreaking havoc among the townsfolk. It’s probably not the new-to-town ranger (Sam Richardson) or the sweet postal worker (Milana Vayntrub). But it could be! You don’t know! “Everything here is a little … questionable,” as Cecily (Vayntrub) says.

