The Air Jordan 3 “Rust Pink” Releases Tomorrow

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving first surfaced via an inaccurate mock-up in September 2020, the women’s Air Jordan 3 “Rust Pink” finally releases tomorrow, May 28th. Despite not being offered in full adult sizing, the retro quickly garnered attention among countless sneaker collectors for its titular color and lifestyle-ready construction. The pair’s upper indulges in a rather tonal arrangement, and dons suede paneling instead of the typical tumbled leather. Elephant print around the toe and heel maintain some of its original grey flair, but its accompanied by a darker shade of the eye-catching “Rust Pink” that takes over much of the Air Jordan. A louder “Crimson” hue takes over some eye-stays, the Jumpman logo on the tongue and the plastic midsole detailing towards the rear; branding on the spine boasts an embroidered makeup instead of a molded one, further leaning into the shoe’s lifestyle sensibility. Underfoot, most of the outsole partakes in an opaque finish that allows the aforementioned components to revel that much more in the spotlight.

sneakernews.com
