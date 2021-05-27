newsbreak-logo
Alfalfa County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Major, Noble by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Major; Noble The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Noble County in northern Oklahoma Southeastern Alfalfa County in northwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Grant County in northern Oklahoma Garfield County in northern Oklahoma Southeastern Major County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 101 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Carrier, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Enid, Waukomis, Garber, Lahoma, Ringwood, Drummond, Lamont, Kremlin, Breckenridge, Ames, Meno, Hunter, Fairmont, Hillsdale, Carrier, Vance Air Force Base and North Enid. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
