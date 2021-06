Remember back when Rolls Royce was just as well known for its one-off coach-building creations as the world-class luxury that defines its current lineup of luxury cars? We wouldn’t blame you if you said no with that aspect of its past being MIA since the introduction of the wild Sweptail way back in 2017. But the iconic British ultra-luxury carmaker didn’t want that side of itself to slip away and has not only announced the creation of the Rolls-Royce Coachbuilding Department but also unveiled its first project, the Boat Tail.