The arrival of Covid- 19 vaccines is a ray of hope for the masses battling the virus or the threat of it that has led to a complete lockdown twice in two years and has taken millions of precious human lives besides having rendered hundreds and thousands jobless across the globe. However, the pandemic has also created a global market worth billions of dollars in sales for few pharma companies that are on their way for making bumper profits in the middle of the world's largest humanitarian crisis.