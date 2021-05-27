newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Reuters first to report Biden looking abroad for electric vehicle metals, in blow to U.S. miners

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReuters broke the news that U.S. President Joe Biden will rely on ally countries to supply the bulk of the metals needed to build electric vehicles and focus on processing them domestically into battery parts, part of a strategy designed to placate environmentalists. The plans will be a blow to U.S. miners who had hoped Biden would rely primarily on domestically sourced metals, as his campaign had signaled last autumn, to help fulfill his ambitions for a less carbon-intensive economy.

Presidential Electionflanewsonline.com

Biden’s first $6 trillion budget: Taxes on the rich increased

Personal income tax hiked to 39.6 percent: Corporate tax hiked from 21 percent to 28 percent. Fiscal deficit is projected to rise to an all-time high of ₹3.7 trillion. Washington: US President Joe Biden made his debut. The highest allocation of the trillion 6 trillion budget is for the management of the Pentagon and other government offices.
Presidential Electionreviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Biden should take GOP infrastructure deal

Senate Republicans have offered the Biden White House a reasonable compromise on infrastructure spending, but Democrats appear hesitant because it focuses on bridges, roads, ports and water projects rather than funnelling money to progressive special-interest groups. President Joe Biden originally proposed a $2.3 trillion spending blowout that defines unrelated items...
Presidential ElectionSpringfield Business Journal

Biden to propose $6T budget

President Joe Biden today is expected to propose a $6 trillion budget, The New York Times reports. The budget plan includes investments in education, transportation and efforts to combat climate change. “We know from history that these kinds of investments raise both the floor and the ceiling of an economy...
EconomyWZZM 13

Granholm sells stock in electric bus maker that Biden touted

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has sold her ownership interest in an electric bus maker that President Joe Biden touted during a "virtual visit" last month. A spokesman said Granholm sold her holdings in California-based Proterra Inc. this week, earning a net gain of $1.6 million. The...
Sacramento, CAdavisvanguard.org

Student Opinion: Is Biden Making a Good Move for Electric Vehicles?

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden visited the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan to view the electric Ford F-150 Lightning as a part of his plan to spur growth in the U.S. electric vehicle market. President Biden sees America’s future in electric vehicles to tackle the problem of...
Presidential Electionfi-magazine.com

Biden Pushes Faster Pace for Electric Vehicles at Ford Plant Visit

President Joe Biden seized an opportunity to tout a $174 billion electric vehicle plan during a visit to the Ford Motor electric vehicle plant in Michigan on Tuesday. The real question is whether we’ll lead, or we’ll fall behind in the race for the future, or whether we will build these vehicles and the batteries that go with them here in the United States or rely on other countries.
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Biden to Spotlight Electric Vehicle Future He Sees for US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is putting the spotlight Tuesday on the electric vehicle future he envisions for the United States, as a way to tackle climate change and create jobs. Biden is touring Ford's Electric Vehicle Center, a new factory being built on the grounds of the automaker's...
Presidential Electionraleighnews.net

Biden Test-Drives New Truck to Promote Electric Vehicles

On a day many motorists in the southeastern United States could not find gasoline, President Joe Biden promoted the transition to electrical vehicles while warning that China is ahead in the race to build the next-generation automobiles. "They think they're going to win, but I got news for them. They...
Michigan Stateelectrek.co

Biden pitches $174B electric vehicle plan at Ford in Michigan

US President Joe Biden is making the case for his electric vehicle plan today during a visit to a Ford Motor electric vehicle plant in Dearborn, Michigan, this afternoon. It’s ahead of Ford’s big reveal on Wednesday of the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck. He is also likely to make note of the fact that United Auto Workers will build the F-150 Lightning.