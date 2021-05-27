Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke announces candidacy for Lt. Governor

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Current Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke announced his candidacy for Lieutenant Governor Thursday. “Bureaucrats in Washington DC are launching an assault on Idaho’s way of life. I promise to defend against that incursion by bringing my values of family, faith, and hard work to the Office of Lieutenant Governor,” Speaker Bedke said. “As a proud constitutional conservative, I will continue to fight for cutting taxes, eliminating red tape, and making the right investments in education and transportation.”