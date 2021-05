Hazing elk and increasing harvest in private ranches in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem could limit the spread of brucellosis between elk and livestock. Brucellosis is a wildlife disease that causes aborted fetuses in some ungulate species. Cattle can also contract the disease, oftentimes resulting in ranchers euthanizing them so they don’t spread the disease among the domestic herd. The disease is a cause of contention between ranchers, wildlife managers and conservationists with regards to species like bison (Bison bison) and elk (Cervus canadensis).