Marvel launches its new series Reptil this coming week, and we’ve got the official preview of the first issue for you here; check it out…. In the wake of Kamala’s Law and his Grandfather’s worsening health, Humberto Lopez, A.K.A. Reptil, has taken a step back from crime-fighting to refocus on his family. Perhaps its a sign that he should give up on becoming a hero and finally come to terms with his parents’ mysterious disappearance…or perhaps not! When a mysterious figure ambushes Humberto, what unravels will shake the core of everything Humberto thought he knew about his past and will either change the course of his future—or end it forever! Don’t miss out on this breakout series from rising stars Terry Blas (HOTEL DARE, DEAD WEIGHT: MURDER AT CAMP BLOOM) and Enid Balám (OMNI)!