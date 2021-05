A Swiss Air Force Northrop F-5E fighter jet crashed in mountainous terrain in Switzerland. The pilot ejected and is reportedly safe. Images appear to show the Swiss Air Force pilot successfully ejecting from the aircraft. The F-5E single-seater ended its trajectory when it impacted the side of a mountain, inverted. There are no signs of a persistent fire after the crash. This is in spite of the fact that the aircraft was on fire moments after its pilot ejected!