Pokémon GO Fest 2021 tickets now available in the in-game shop for $5 instead of $14.99 in honor of Pokémon GO's fifth anniversary

By Blogger
pokemonblog.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNiantic has announced a new event for Pokémon GO. Read on below to learn more:. Get ready for a musical summer—Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is coming soon!. With this year being both the twenty-fifth anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO, we’re simply jazzed to share more details of what’s in store for Pokémon GO Fest 2021, happening on July 17 and 18! It’s been five whole years of Pokémon GO, and we couldn’t have done it without all of you. To celebrate, ticket prices will be reduced from USD $14.99 to $5! †

