PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 27, 2021 – Calvert County renters who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible to receive 12 or more months of rent or utility assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Funds are available for past-due and future rent payments. Renters who have been affected directly by the virus