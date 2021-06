WOODBURY HEIGHTS, N.J. — When I look back on my senior year, one word comes to mind: Gratitude. Of course, the class of 2021 isn’t the only graduating class that has missed out on things senior students normally experience, but in the midst of the pandemic, last year felt pretty bleak for us. We were restless, aimless, and had no idea what the rest of our high school career would look like. Watching our peers in the class of 2020 miss out on moments they had looked forward to for years only enhanced our fear of missing these milestones ourselves.