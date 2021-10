UTV 44 and Andy Citirn Injury Attorneys would like to recognize the 2021 Scholastic Athletes for Week # 8. For the Fairhope Pirates, Glenn Patrick is a senior with a 4.4 GPA and is ranked 20th in his class out of 378. He is a member of the varsity football and baseball teams and plans to run track this spring. Glenn has received AP honors along with being named to the Honor Roll every year. He was inducted into the National Honor Society where he has served as Secretary along with serving as on officer in the Student Government Association. Glenn is pursing an appointment to the United States Naval Academy and the Merchant Marines Academy where he looks to have a career in logistics.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO