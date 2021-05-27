Work on ADA ramps begins
RITZVILLE – City council approved a contract with Corridor Contractors of Airway Heights for the Main Avenue Seal Coat and ADA Ramps project at their May 18 meeting. The contract was hand-delivered to City Hall May 18, in time for the evening meeting, reported Tammy Turner, Project Administrative Assistant with Varela Engineering and Management. Clerk-Treasurer Julie Flyckt said City Attorney John Kragt "squeezed in time" to review it before the meeting.