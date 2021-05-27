Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Work on ADA ramps begins

By Katie Teachout
ritzvillejournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRITZVILLE – City council approved a contract with Corridor Contractors of Airway Heights for the Main Avenue Seal Coat and ADA Ramps project at their May 18 meeting. The contract was hand-delivered to City Hall May 18, in time for the evening meeting, reported Tammy Turner, Project Administrative Assistant with Varela Engineering and Management. Clerk-Treasurer Julie Flyckt said City Attorney John Kragt "squeezed in time" to review it before the meeting.

www.ritzvillejournal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#City Council#Ritzville#City Hall May 18#Corridor Contractor#Ada Ramps Project#Councilman Scott Yaeger#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ada County, IDPosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Chip Sealing Season Begins in Ada County

It's that time once a year that we all dread. Whether you live in Ada County or Nampa, it's time for the start of the chip sealing season? New to the Treasure Valley? Then get ready for a bunch of small or not-so-small flying chips that will damage your windshields. Windshield repair is a very profitable trade as both ACHD, and the City of Nampa say June 1st is the start of chip sealing season.
Kalispell, MTFlathead Beacon

Work Begins on Kalispell’s Parkline Trail

After nearly a decade since Kalispell city officials started making plans to transform the former Great Northern Railway line into a linear, multiuse trail, connecting Meridian Street and Woodland Park, crews took a major step toward its construction and began ripping out the tracks on May 25. The $8.1 million...
Durango, CODurango Herald

ADA upgrades to sidewalk ramps start Tuesday in Durango

The city of Durango, along with TRC Construction Inc., will begin upgrading sidewalk ramps in select neighborhoods Tuesday. The upgrades will bring sidewalks into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Minimal impacts to traffic are expected. There will be short-term closures on some sidewalks. Neighborhoods to be upgraded include:
Cedar Grove, WIozaukeepress.com

District to begin work on community survey

After last week’s final community listening session and gathering input from staff, the Cedar Grove-Belgium School District will develop a community survey over the next few months scheduled to be launched in fall. On May 19, Bray Architects, which was hired by the district to do a facility study, presented...
Wilson County, TNwilsonpost.com

Stoner Creek demolition work begins

Demolition work began Thursday to rebuild Stoner Creek Elementary School more than a year after a tornado damaged the school and the adjacent West Wilson Middle School. The Wilson County Board of Education approved a bid of $791,000 by Complete Demo Services to demolish the schools, beginning an approximate 14-16 month process to rebuild the elementary school.
republic-online.com

Asphalt work slated to begin July 6 in county

A nearly 10-mile stretch of 311th Street is the largest of five patch, mill and asphalt overlay projects that the county has contracted out as part of its 2021 road rehabilitation program this summer. Superior Bowen Asphalt Company LLC has set a start date of July 6, and the project...
Henry County, OHNorthwest Signal

PH's phase three work to begin soon

HAMLER — The Patrick Henry Local Schools Board of Education Monday learned more campus updates will begin this summer. Superintendent Josh Biederstedt reported that all of the phase three work is on schedule to start directly after school ends. That work includes a maintenance storage barn, resurfacing of the elementary playground, replacement of the old bleachers on the high school stage and the renovation of the front sign on the high school.
Thornton, COnorthglenn-thorntonsentinel.com

Thornton begins work finding new city attorney

With the help of an executive search firm, the city of Thornton and the city council will spend the coming weeks selecting a new city attorney. The process to hire a permanent city attorney follows the termination of former City Attorney Luis Corchado in January. For $18,500 to the city, recruitment firm Prothman will collect applications over the next five weeks and narrow down a list of finalists, who councilors will interview and choose from.
Oak Ridge, TNOak Ridger

City sewer inspections, work begin on Tuesday

Oak Ridge Public Works is reminding residents of sewer work and inspections. Beginning Tuesday, May 25, crews will be working on the sewer system in the following areas: Ogden Circle, Outer Drive, Oak Lane, Delaware Avenue, Dixie Lane, Delmar Circle, Dewey Road, Ditman Lane, Decatur Road, Darwin Lane, West and East Dalton Road, California Avenue, Cahill Lane, Carlisle Lane, Cedar Lane, Alder Lane, East Drive, Oak Ridge Turnpike — between Dresden Road and Belgrade Road, West Arrowwood and Aspen Lane.
Trafficillinoisnewsnow.com

Sterling First Avenue Work Begins Tomorrow

Work begins today on the complete reconstruction of 1st Avenue from 5th to Lefevre. This is a $2.5million project, that will rebuild the road base and surface, put in new curb and gutter the length of the road, slightly widen the road, and also put in new sidewalks and drive approaches.
Shoals, INwamwamfm.com

Bridge work scheduled to begin this week in Shoals

The Indiana Department of transportation has announced a bridge project on U.S. 50 near Shoals. Beginning this week, contractors will close one lane of the U.S. 50 bridge spanning the East Fork White River between Capital Avenue and High Street. This project is for a bridge deck overlay. Workers will...
Windom, MNCottonwood County Citizen Online

Work begins on Gove Acres 55-and-over community

City leaders who spent years pushing for housing are getting their wish. Launched by Jerry Bauer and Lindsey Cartwright of Windom, the Gove Acres development is underway this week. Billed as an age 55-and-over community within Windom, Gove Acres is planned for 11 cottages and four townhomes. Crews from Schmidt...
Aberdeen, SDAberdeen News

Work on North Dakota Street begins today

Part of North Dakota Street will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. today and is expected to remain closed for the next three months to allow for street construction, according to a news release from the Aberdeen Public Works Department. North Dakota Street will be closed from Eighth Avenue Northeast...
New Ulm, MNThe Free Press

Work at New Ulm intersection begins June 1

NEW ULM — An aging signal system will be replaced during a project that begins June 1 at an intersection in New Ulm. The Minnesota Department of Transportation project includes improvements to curb ramps and the addition of a flashing yellow arrow to indicate when motorists making left turns may proceed into the intersection.
Willmar, MNmyklgr.com

ADA project on Hwy 12, Civic Center Drive, in Willmar begins next week

An Americans with Disabilities Act improvement project gets started in Willmar the week of May 24. Sidewalks, driveways, and ramps along U.S. Highway 12 from Ferring Street to Robert Street will be updated to meet current ADA standards. Sidewalks, driveways, and ramps along Civic Center Drive from 23rd Street Northeast to Transportation Road will also be updated.
Ship Bottom, NJthesandpaper.net

Work on New Ship Bottom Municipal Complex Can Begin

Construction of a new Ship Bottom municipal complex has the OK to move forward after Ocean County Superior Court Judge Ronald Brenner upheld his previous ruling pending an appeal by the plaintiff in a legal proceeding. Epic Management, a program and construction management services company based in Piscataway, filed suit...
Rensselaer, INNewsbug.info

Repair work on city streets, sidewalks begins

RENSSELAER — Road work on McKinley Avenue in Rensselaer began this week. The work runs from South McKinley to south Scott streets. and includes the intersections of Harrison and McKinley streets, and Rutsen and McKinley streets. The work, made possible by a Community Crossings grant, will not include the portion of McKinley that is also U.S. 231.
Sweetwater County, WYsweetwaternow.com

Construction Work to Begin On Aspen Mountain Road

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Public Works Department will begin work on Aspen Mountain Road (County Road 27) near the Arrowhead Springs subdivision south of Rock Springs beginning Monday, May 24. Construction work will extend from the intersection of State Highway 430 and Aspen Mountain Road (near Simplot) to...
Jasper, INwitzamfm.com

Jasper Street Department To Begin Road Work on Ten Streets

The Jasper Street Department, along with contractor, Calcar Paving will lead off the 2021 Milling/Paving season extending throughout the next 7 days, weather permitting. Milling, will begin Thursday & Friday, May 20 & 21st with Paving to follow Monday thru Wednesday, May 24 & 25th on the following streets:. Easy...