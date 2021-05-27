Work on ADA ramps begins

It's that time once a year that we all dread. Whether you live in Ada County or Nampa, it's time for the start of the chip sealing season? New to the Treasure Valley? Then get ready for a bunch of small or not-so-small flying chips that will damage your windshields. Windshield repair is a very profitable trade as both ACHD, and the City of Nampa say June 1st is the start of chip sealing season.