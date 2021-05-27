newsbreak-logo
Rose Byrne Pumps up the 80s Jams in ‘Physical’ Trailer at Apple TV+

By Rebecca Schriesheim
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a trip back to the eighties where the longer the leg warmers, the bigger the hair, and the louder the music the better. In the first official trailer for the Apple TV+ original limited series Physical starring Rose Byrne (Mrs. America), she plays a woman with a dream: to become an aerobics instructor, via Variety.

television.mxdwn.com
