England players unavailable for rescheduled IPL 2021: Giles

In Blackpool, England a devastating fate of a young soccer players life. Nine-year-old Jordan Banks dies from a fatal strike with lighting. On Tuesday May 11, Jordan Banks was practicing with his team in Common Edge fields in Blackpool Northwest side. Around 5pm, lightning struck down and hit Banks. According to Lanc Live News, many ambulances and police officials arrived at the scene to nurse the boy’s injuries. He died shortly after in an ambulance, rushing to the hospital for his severe injuries. Banks played for Junior Rangers Football Club, where his team continued practicing outside the terms of club season. He was famous throughout his community for raising funds for his uncle’s Reece Beggs suicide in 2018. In January, Banks ran 30 miles in 10 days, raising 3,500 dollars for Counseling in the Community Mental Health Service.