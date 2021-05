There is a time in many people's lives when the cartoon mascots on cereal boxes are a thing of utmost importance. For those who care deeply about whether or not the Trix Rabbit actually had its feelings hurt, or whether Toucan Sam's nose really is that powerful, that time usually ends somewhere in the vicinity of first grade. And then there's Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield, a middle-aged television personality whose apparent obsession with Tony the Tiger, Count Chocula, and the rest of the crew, has only intensified over the years.