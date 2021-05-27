Cancel
Public Health

Lockdowns Need to Be Discredited Once and For All

By Ethan Yang
realclearmarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Unilaterally and arbitrarily shutting down all of economic and social life was never part of the solution, nor should it ever be. Covid-19 has been the first test for these experimental lockdown policies and no rational observer should look back at the results and conclude that this is all... Read Full Article »

www.realclearmarkets.com
Relationship AdvicePsych Centra

What to Do When You Hate Your Job

Do I stay, or do I go? If you don’t like your job, there’re ways to make it bearable – but how do you know when it’s actually time to quit?. It’s safe to say that we’ve all either personally hated a job or had friends and family who hated theirs.
Mental Healthbenefitnews.com

COVID mental health is a disaster for Gen Z and millennial employees

The multi-generational workplace has a major gulf to overcome when it comes to supporting the mental health of their workers. Gen Z and millennial employees have been struggling more with their mental health than older generations during the pandemic. The Standard found that 71% of Gen Z and 59% of millennial employees have reported a mental health issue during the pandemic, compared to 36% of Gen X and 22% of baby boomers.
Mental Healthtodaysveterinarybusiness.com

A Few Antidotes to COVID Stress

From the pandemic that brought you the terms “social distancing” and “Zoom fatigue,” here’s another one to add to your vocabulary: COVID stress. Little did we know when the pandemic emerged in early 2020 that COVID-19 would continue to disrupt our lives over a year later. COVID stress is the inevitable result of the uncertainty we’ve experienced and the growing concern about what the future holds.
Mental Healthbuckrail.com

Resilience and the path to hope

JACKSON, Wyo. — The pandemic has given us each an opportunity to consider our own resilience in a new way. From navigating the disappointment of canceled travel and events, to missing face-to-face contact with loved ones, to financial upheaval and job loss, no lives have remained untouched by the challenges of COVID.
ScienceNew York Post

‘Lab leak’ discredits the experts and other commentary

From the left: ‘Lab Leak’ Discredits the Experts. If COVID-19 did leak from that Wuhan lab, Thomas Frank thunders at The Guardian, “we may very well see the expert-worshiping values of modern liberalism go up in a fireball of public anger.” In the Trump years, “liberalism made a sort of cult out of science, expertise, the university system, executive-branch ‘norms,’ the ‘intelligence community,’ the State Department, NGOs, the legacy news media and the hierarchy of credentialed achievement in general.” But if the once-suppressed lab-leak theory proves true, it will “start to dawn on people that our mistake was not insufficient reverence for scientists, or inadequate respect for expertise, or not enough censorship on Facebook. It was a failure to think critically about all of the above.”
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder and the Brain

Up to 23% of people in eating disorder treatment programs display symptoms of Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID). Those with ARFID don't have weight and body image concerns. Instead, they avoid/restrict food due to discomfort during or after eating. Many factors contribute to the development and progression of ARFID, including...
Mental Healthlegalnews.com

'Mindfulness Tools and Tips for the Busy Lawyer' to be offered in ABA webinar

The American Bar Association will present a webinar on “Mindfulness Tools and Tips for the Busy Lawyer” on Saturday, June 26, beginning at 12:15 p.m. A mindfulness and/or meditation practice can make everyone feel like their brain has super powers. It can help to manage stress, increase awareness of self and surroundings, and even reduce challenging or intense emotions. But to reap the rewards, a consistent and regular practice is key. This program will provide practical tools and suggestions that even the busiest lawyers can use to incorporate mindfulness practices into their daily lives.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Psychology Helps Us Understand Leadership

A successful leader needs to think like a psychologist. Understanding motivation and the dynamics of power are critical psychological processes that impact successful leadership. In a recent interview I was asked why it was important to include psychology in the study of leadership. As a psychologist, I find leadership to...
Economymoneyweek.com

The real problem of Universal Basic Income (UBI)

Let’s say you are unemployed and someone offers you $15 an hour to work a 40-hour week as a shift manager at McDonald’s in the US. That would give you $600 a week. It’s not a fortune. It’s not awful either. So all other things being equal, if you were in need of work you’d probably take it. But what if someone else was offering you a little over $600 a week if you didn’t take it? $650 perhaps — to stay at home instead. My guess is that you might think twice.
EconomyPosted by
CNN

Millions of vacant jobs add up to a massive wake-up call

The real reason American employers are facing a labor shortage has nothing to do with unemployment payments but everything to do with the Covid pandemic and what it revealed about a country that has spent decades mistreating, neglecting and radically underpaying its workers, says Jill Filipovic.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

How to Manage Self-Sabotaging Behaviors

People self-sabotage for a number of reasons, such as fear of success and low self-efficacy. The first step of changing self-sabotaging behaviors is to recognize why they happen and what triggers them. Reflecting on the cost of self-sabotaging behaviors and clarifying personal values can help people overcome this pattern. In...
Healthhealthday.com

Aging and Stress

At any age, stress is a part of life. Young and old alike have to face difficult situations and overcome obstacles. While young adults struggle to establish a career, achieve financial security, or juggle work and family demands, older people may face failing health or dwindling finances -- or simply the challenges of retaining their independence. Unfortunately, the body's natural defenses against stress gradually break down with age. But you don't have to give in to stress just because you're no longer young.