Broncos basketball wins four straight

By Katie Teachout
ritzvillejournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRITZVILLE – The boys' basketball is 4-0 so far with wins against Chewlah, Kettle Falls, Reardan and Northwest Christian. The Broncos beat Kettle Falls 63-45 Friday, May 21, and beat Chewelah the next night 70-44. The boys had an early solid lead in their away game against Kettle Falls, up...

